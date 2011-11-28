BNP Paribas mulls private-equity portfolio sale - FT

LONDON Nov 28 France's No. 1 bank BNP
Paribas is considering selling a private-equity
portfolio worth more than $700 million, the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
The French lender is mulling whether to dispose of more than
50 private-equity fund interests to take advantage of a surge in
demand for such portfolios, the FT reported, citing people close
to the situation.
The newspaper said BNP Paribas had not yet made a formal
decision and added that the portfolio sale is one of a number of
sales options being weighed by Europe's largest bank by assets.
An array of private-equity portfolios from European and U.S.
banks are likely to go up for sale next year, the FT reported,
citing people close to the sector.
Germany's WestLB and its state-backed "bad bank"
are close to completing the sale of a portfolio of around 40
U.S. and European private-equity fund interests valued at $500
million to a syndicate of buyers, the newspaper reported, citing
people close to the situation.
BNP Paribas and WestLB were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)