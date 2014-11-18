版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 19日 星期三 00:12 BJT

French prosecutors probe suspected insider trading at BNP- source

PARIS Nov 18 French prosecutors have opened a preliminary inquiry into suspected insider trading by officials at French bank BNP Paribas, a source with knowledge of inquiry said on Tuesday.

Spokespeople at the bank were not immediately available for comment. Under French law, a preliminary probe does not necessarily lead to charges or imply wrongdoing.

Earlier, French weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine had reported that French prosecutors had opened a preliminary probe targeting officials at the bank. (Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐