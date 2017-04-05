版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 18:34 BJT

MOVES-BNP Paribas names CEOs for wealth management units in three regions

April 5 BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.

The French bank named Pierre Vrielinck CEO of its wealth management business in the Asia Pacific region. Vrielinck will replace Mignonne Cheng, who will continue as chairman.

The bank also named Hubert Musseau CEO of its wealth management business in Switzerland and emerging markets. BNP Paribas appointed Francois Dacquin as CEO of Luxembourg and international Europe market.

Dacquin joined the bank in 1993 and moved to the wealth management division in 2001. Musseau joined the division in 2005.

All the appointments will be effective from April 5. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐