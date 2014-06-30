France says BNP-U.S deal preserves bank's future

PARIS, July 1 The settlement reached between BNP
Paribas and U.S. authorities over a sanctions busting
case will preserve the future of the lender, the finance
ministry said on Tuesday.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin also said in a
statement that the country's biggest listed bank "will still be
able to finance economic activity (in France) in a satisfying
way."
He said the case showed Europe must work to promote the
usage of the euro as an international exchange currency.
France had repeatedly urged over the past weeks for the fine
to be fair and proportionate and had warned that the BNP case
could hurt trade treaty talks between the United States and the
European Union.
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)