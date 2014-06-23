RPT-UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas nears up to $9 bln settlement with US authorities - source

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text)
* BNP seen paying $8-9 bln for sanctions breaches - source
* France has urged penalty to be fair and proportionate
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK/PARIS, June 23 French bank BNP Paribas
SA is likely to pay $8 billion to $9 billion as part
of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities over violations
of sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter.
U.S. authorities are probing whether BNP Paribas evaded U.S.
sanctions relating primarily to Sudan between 2002 and 2009, and
whether it stripped out identifying information from wire
transfers so they could pass through the U.S. financial system
without raising red flags, sources have said.
BNP Paribas has been negotiating on an almost daily basis
with U.S. authorities for weeks.
The investigation has turned up more than $100 billion in
books and records violations in transactions involving Sudan,
Iran and Cuba, one source said on Sunday.
The potential settlement could include BNP Paribas pleading
guilty to a criminal charge of violating the International
Emergency Economic Powers Act, another source familiar with the
matter has said. The potential settlement was first reported by
the Wall Street Journal.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin on French radio did not
comment on a possible deal but repeated the French position that
any penalty should be fair and proportionate.
"The French state, the government ... has played its role in
telling the Americans: 'Be careful - by all means punish the
past but don't punish the future'," Sapin told France Info.
Earlier in the month, Reuters reported that U.S. authorities
negotiating with BNP Paribas at one point suggested that
France's biggest bank pay a penalty as high as $16 billion,
although that was viewed as a negotiating tactic in response to
an offer from BNP Paribas of about $1 billion.
The probes are being conducted by authorities including the
U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Attorney's office in
Manhattan, the U.S. Treasury Department, the Manhattan District
Attorney's office, and the New York Department of Financial
Services.
The New York Department of Financial Services, which
oversees certain banks in New York, has said it will not revoke
the bank's license to operate in New York if BNP Paribas agrees
to other stiff penalties, a source has said.
The state regulator also has sought the termination of more
than a dozen employees as part of the settlement, at least some
of whom have already left.
A BNP Paribas spokeswoman declined to comment.
