UPDATE 2-U.S. government to unveil near $9 bln fine for France's BNP-sources

By Maya Nikolaeva and Richard Leong
PARIS/NEW YORK, June 30 The U.S. Justice
Department is expected to announce on Monday a settlement with
BNP Paribas involving a record fine of nearly $9
billion over alleged U.S. sanctions violations by France's
biggest bank, sources familiar with the matter said.
The penalties, which the sources said may also include a
temporary ban on some dollar-clearing business, could hit BNP's
dividend payout, regulatory capital ratios and its investment
banking targets, analysts say.
BNP is expected to plead guilty to a criminal charge in both
federal and state courts in Manhattan on Monday and the U.S.
Justice Department is planning a news conference in Washington
to announce a deal the same day, sources said.
However, the lender is expected to retain its banking
license from the New York state banking regulator after
negotiations which, according to sources close to the matter, at
one point raised the prospect of an even bigger fine of up to
$16 billion.
U.S. authorities have been examining whether BNP evaded U.S.
sanctions relating primarily to Sudan between 2002 and 2009,
sources have said.
"I want to say it clearly here: We will receive a heavy
penalty," BNP Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told
staff in an internal message sent on June 27 and seen by
Reuters. "However, the difficulties that we are currently
experiencing must not affect our plans for the future."
The bank has not commented publicly on the case since it
warned shareholders on May 14 that the fine could be stiffer
than the $1.1 billion for which it originally provisioned.
A BNP spokeswoman declined to comment. Shares in the group
ended 0.27 percent higher at 49.545 euros in Paris trade.
A $9 billion fine, not far short of BNP's entire 2013
pre-tax income of about 8.2 billion euros ($11.2 billion), would
be the largest penalty paid by a European bank to date for
violations of sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets
Control, Morgan Stanley analysts said.
BNP has said publicly only that it is in discussions with
U.S. authorities about "certain U.S. dollar payments involving
countries, persons and entities that could have been subject to
economic sanctions." Last month it said it had improved control
processes to ensure mistakes did not occur again.
FAIR AND PROPORTIONATE
French President Francois Hollande has appealed to his
counterpart Barack Obama to ensure any penalty is fair and does
not have repercussions for Europe's economy. Obama has replied
that it is purely a matter for the judiciary.
European Union internal market commissioner Michel Barnier
said it was normal that any breach of rules be punished.
"That's exactly what we do over here if a U.S. company does
not respect European rules," Barnier, a French national, told
France Info radio, noting 2013 penalties imposed by EU antitrust
regulators on Microsoft for breaking competition rules.
The investigation of BNP operations has turned up billions
of dollars of transfers involving the bank that specifically
violated U.S. sanctions, one source has said.
Bonnafe inherited a bank that emerged relatively unscathed
from the economic crisis and sought to raise revenue outside its
traditional European markets, just as tougher financial
regulation made banking a less-profitable business.
The New York State Department of Financial Services, headed
by Benjamin Lawsky, proposed the suspension of dollar-clearing
operations as one condition for not revoking the license,
Reuters reported last month.
BNP is likely to be suspended from converting foreign
currencies to dollars on behalf of clients for some businesses
for as long as a year, sources have told Reuters. A source
familiar with the matter said on Sunday this would mainly
involve oil and gas financing.
Two sources said on Sunday the ban would not take effect for
another six months in order to let the bank and clients arrange
other plans.
One source said the settlement would include about a dozen
employees leaving the bank and disciplinary action for others.
Shares in BNP have fallen 17 percent since it first said it
would make provisions for the fine in mid-February, on concerns
the penalties could be big enough to restrict its dividends and
drag its capital ratio to below 10 percent - a level seen as key
to staying out of the danger zone under tighter post-financial
crisis guidelines.
