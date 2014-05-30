Bank of France following BNP U.S. case with "utmost attention"

PARIS May 30 France's central bank is following
the U.S. Justice Department sanctions busting case against BNP
Paribas with the "utmost attention", a Bank of France
spokeswoman said on Friday.
"The Bank of France has no comment to make for now since
negotiations are still in progress," she said. "The governor of
the Bank of France is following this case with the utmost
attention."
The U.S. Justice Department is pushing France's biggest
listed bank to pay more than $10 billion to resolve a criminal
probe into allegations that the French bank evaded U.S.
sanctions against Iran and other countries for years, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Thursday.
