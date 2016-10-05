MOVES-BNP Paribas makes 2 senior appointments in industrials EMEA industry group

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
"Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office
Oct 5 BNP Paribas SA has strengthened its Frankfurt-based industrials EMEA industry group with two senior appointments.
The French bank appointed Frank Balhorn as head of industry group chemicals and Sebastian Bihari as head of industry group automotive.
Balhorn was most recently a managing director at Lazard & Co in Frankfurt, while Bihari worked at Moelis & Co as an executive director of the global industrials department in London.
They will report to industrials industry group head Berthold Muller. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing