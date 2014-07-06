France not worried about US probe of other banks -minister

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 20
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, July 6 France's finance minister said on Sunday he was not worried about French banks being investigated by U.S. authorities after a record fine was imposed on BNP Paribas for violating U.S. sanctions against several countries.
On Tuesday, BNP pleaded guilty in the United States to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to settle accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
According to U.S. sources, French banks Societe Generale and Credit Agricole and Germany's Deutsche Bank are being investigated for having potentially violated U.S. economic sanctions.
Asked if he was worried about the French banks being probed, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said: "No."
"I think the risk is rather being perceived by other very big European banks."
(Reporting by Alexandre Bokesenbaum-Granier; Writing by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Catherine Evans)
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management released the private letter written by Arconic Inc's former chief executive, Klaus Kleinfeld, which consequently led to his resignation, and their response to the letter and Arconic's statement on April 17.
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company