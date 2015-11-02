BNP Paribas sells stake in property company Klepierre

PARIS Nov 2 BNPP Paribas will sell
its 6.5 percent stake in mall operator Klepierre by
the way of an accelerated private placement to institutional
investors, the French bank said on Monday.
"This transaction is part of BNP Paribas' active management
of its equity investment portfolio. Following this transaction,
BNP Paribas will have sold all of the Klepierre shares that it
holds for its own account", the bank said in a statement.
The private placement will be led by BNP Paribas acting as
sole coordinator and bookrunner while Credit Suisse
and UBS Investment Bank will act as joint
bookrunners, it said.
BNP Paribas already reduced its Klepierre shareholding in
May by selling seven percent of Klepierre's capital in a deal
that raised 870 million euros ($959 million).
($1 = 0.9075 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont)