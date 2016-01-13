France's BNP Paribas to overhaul equities trading in Asia

* BNP to adopt equities trading platform provided by
Instinet
* Bank shut its Japan dark pool last month due to low
volumes
* BNP among first banks to retreat fully from dark pool
business
By Michelle Price and Maya Nikolaeva
HONG KONG/PARIS Jan 13 French bank BNP Paribas
SA will outsource its Asian equities trading platform
to global electronic brokerage Instinet to save costs as part of
a broader overhaul of its regional cash equities business, both
companies told Reuters.
BNP, which trades equities across 16 Asian markets, will
replace its electronic cash equities technology platform with a
trading system provided by New York-headquartered Instinet to
build scale and save IT and operational costs.
"This decision was made to ensure BNP Paribas clients
benefit from a cash equities offering that is executed on a
scalable best-in-class trading system, without having to invest
internally in the infrastructure to build it," a spokeswoman
from BNP Paribas told Reuters.
As part of the same review, BNP has also shut at the end of
December its BIX 'dark pool' platform in Japan due to low
trading volumes, a person familiar with the matter said.
The overhaul of the technology platform and shuttering of
the Japan dark pool, which took place just weeks after the bank
closed its Hong Kong dark pool, comes amid growing pressure on
mid-sized banks to cut costs in their cash equities trading
businesses as competition from domestic rivals and rising
regulatory costs make it increasingly difficult to break even.
Dark pools are off-exchange share trading platforms that
allow investors to keep their orders secret, with prices
displayed after a transaction has taken place.
The closure of the Japan dark pool makes the French lender
one of the first global banks to retreat from the dark pool
business entirely. Dark pools are under intense regulatory
scrutiny across the globe due to fears these platforms distort
the market and disadvantage investors.
A BNP Paribas spokesperson declined to comment on the
closure of its Japan dark pool.
U.S. COUP
The deal to adopt Instinet's Newport trading platform is a
coup for the U.S. firm which has been pushing into the
broker-dealer market over the past 18 months to pick up business
as global banks look to outsource more of their trading
technology and operations.
"As the market environment continues to evolve, we are
focused on seeking and providing partnership opportunities for
broker-dealers to achieve efficiencies and benefits for their
client bases through our platform," Joel Hurewitz, global head
of broker-dealer strategy at Instinet, told Reuters.
BNP expects to begin rolling out Instinet's Newport trading
platform in Japan next month followed by Hong Kong by June and
other Asian markets in the second half of the year, people
familiar with the deal told Reuters.
BNP is also in discussions with Instinet regarding routing
client trades to the U.S. firm's dark pools in Hong Kong and
Japan, meaning the bank's clients could still have the option of
trading off-exchange, although no decision on this has been
made, the people said on condition of anonymity because the
discussions are private.
(Reporting by Michelle Price in HONG KONG and Maya Nikolaeva in
PARIS; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Christopher Cushing)