版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-BNP Paribas pleads guilty to conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions; U.S. judge accepts plea

July 9 BNP Paribas SA : * Formally pleads guilty to conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions -- court

hearing * Plea is accepted by U.S. district judge lorna schofield in Manhattan * Bnp paribas' plea is entered by the bank's general counsel
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐