公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 18日 星期一

RESEARCH ALERT-BNP Paribas: ESN/CM - CIC Securities raises target price

Nov 18 BNP Paribas SA : * ESN/CM - CIC Securities raises target price to 62 euros from 60 euros; rating

accumulate For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE
