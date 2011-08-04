UPDATE 2-BNP Paribas to take 60 pct stake in S.Africa's Cadiz

* Paribas to pay 150 mln rand for 60 pct stake

* Gains foothold in Africa's top economy (Adds executive comments)

By David Dolan

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 4 BNP Paribas will pay $22 million for 60 percent of the stock broking arm of South African financial services firm Cadiz Holdings , as France's biggest bank looks to expand its reach on the fast-growing continent.

The 150 million rand deal ($22 million) gives BNP Paribas a foothold in Africa's biggest economy at a time when more institutional investors are targeting African equities.

"South Africa is a core market for the growth and development for our emerging markets equities business," said Lee Cook, BNP Paribas' global head of cash equities for emerging markets.

"We want to develop the joint venture with Cadiz, expand our presence there and develop our market share in both the cash and derivatives markets," Cook said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

BNP Paribas will be looking to hire more people in South Africa to develop the business, he said, although he declined to give further details.

Cadiz's securities business employs about 40 people in equities and equity derivatives, said Ram Barkai, CEO of Cadiz Holdings. The deal does not include Cadiz's asset management or corporate finance units.

South Africa has become an increasingly difficult market to operate in as an independent broker, as more foreign banks bulk up their presence. The industry shift toward electronic trading has been capital intensive and put the squeeze on small players, Barkai said.

The investment banking arm of India's Religare Enterprises last month took nearly 75 percent of unlisted South African broker Noah Financial Innovation in a similar deal.

Moscow-based Renaissance Capital last year bought local broker BJM Securities for 207 million rand.

Newcomers must also compete with established domestic players, such as the brokerage unit of FirstRand Group as well as U.S. banks such as JP Morgan Chase & Co

Shares of Cadiz were up 1.8 percent at 2.85 rand at 0951 GMT, compared with a 1 percent decline in South Africa's All-share index. ($1 = 6.771 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Marius Bosch and Jane Merriman)