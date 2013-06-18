BNP Paribas to broker Chevron Nigeria oil sales -sources

ABUJA, June 18 French bank BNP Paribas is brokering the sale of five oil blocks that U.S. energy firm Chevron is selling in Nigeria, banking and oil industry sources told Reuters.

BNP Paribas did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Chevron is selling its 40 percent stake in oil mining leases 83, 85, 52, 53 and 55 to local Nigerian firms. It has not disclosed the oil and gas reserves in the blocks or what it hopes to earn from the sales.