BNP Paribas to broker Chevron Nigeria oil sales -sources

BRIEF-Air Canada announces board chairman David Richardson's retirement
* Air Canada announces board chairman David I. Richardson retirement, appointment of Vagn Sørensen as incoming chairman
ABUJA, June 18 French bank BNP Paribas is brokering the sale of five oil blocks that U.S. energy firm Chevron is selling in Nigeria, banking and oil industry sources told Reuters.
BNP Paribas did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Chevron is selling its 40 percent stake in oil mining leases 83, 85, 52, 53 and 55 to local Nigerian firms. It has not disclosed the oil and gas reserves in the blocks or what it hopes to earn from the sales.
* Air Canada announces board chairman David I. Richardson retirement, appointment of Vagn Sørensen as incoming chairman
BRASILIA, April 7 Brazil has agreed to allow imports of Colombian vehicles and car parts without a 30 percent industrial products tax (IPI) as part of a bilateral auto pact under negotiation during Mercosur trade talks with Latin America's Pacific coast countries, a Brazilian government source said on Friday.
April 7 Syncordia Technologies And Healthcare Solutions Corp -