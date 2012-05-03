BNP seen posting fall in profit as crisis weighs

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
PARIS May 4 BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 listed bank, is seen posting a 10 percent drop in first-quarter net income on Friday as it ploughs ahead with a drive to sell assets and boost capital in a slowing economy.
BNP is expected to report net income of 2.34 billion euros ($3.08 billion), down from a year-ago figure of 2.62 billion, according to the mean forecast of seven analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The bank has said it will post a 1.5 billion euro capital gain from the sale of part of its stake in real-estate group Klepierre to Simon Property.
Revenues are seen falling to 10.1 billion euros, from a year-ago figure of 11.7 billion, according to I/B/E/S.
BNP is likely to profit from the same surge in fixed-income, commodities and currencies seen at smaller rival Societe Generale, which reported on Thursday.
However, investor sentiment is cautious ahead of Sunday's presidential elections in France. The frontrunner is Socialist candidate Francois Hollande, who has pledged to curb banks' risky investment banking activities.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS