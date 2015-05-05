BNP Paribas unit probed in France over Swiss franc loans

PARIS May 5 A unit of French bank BNP Paribas
has been put under investigation in France for misleading
marketing of loans in Swiss francs, a spokeswoman and a legal
source said.
The investigation was opened following complaints from
clients about the "HelvetImmo" loans, which were reimbursable in
euros although they were taken out in Swiss francs.
Borrowers have seen their debt skyrocket as the Swiss franc
surged against the European currency earlier this year after the
Swiss central bank stopped pegging the franc to the euro.
A spokeswoman for BNP Paribas Personal Finance, the mortgage
lending and consumer finance arm of the French bank, told
Reuters that it was doing everything to cooperate with
investigators.
She said that the unit had found a solution for about half
of its clients who had taken out HelvetImmo loans, without
elaborating what that consisted of.
News of the investigation, which a legal source said was
opened in mid April, comes days after BNP Paribas Personal
Finance's head Thierry Laborde was promoted to lead the bank's
retail banking business.
In a separate case, investigators are also looking at
whether BNP Paribas had misled clients with a savings product
known as "BNP Garantie Jet 3", a legal source said last month.
The cases come as France's biggest bank seeks to rebuild its
reputation after it pleaded guilty last year to criminal charges
that it violated U.S sanctions against countries such as Iran
and agreed to pay a $9 billion penalty.
(Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot and Chine Labbe; writing by
Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)