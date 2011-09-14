BNP Paribas to sell 70 bln eur in risk-weighted assets

MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
PARIS, Sept 14 France's top bank BNP Paribas announced a plan to sell 70 billion euros ($95.7 billion) of risk-weighted assets to help ease mounting investor fears about French bank leverage and funding, two days after smaller rival Societe Generale unveiled a similar plan.
French banks are fighting to restore confidence after suffering a sharp summertime sell-off on the stock market, driven by concerns they are too dependent on wholesale market funding and ill-equipped to cope with the fallout from a Greek debt default.
In a presentation posted on BNP's website on Wednesday, the bank said the asset sales would reduce its balance sheet by around 10 percent. The bank will also reduce its U.S. dollar funding needs by $60 billion by the end of 2012, it said. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Editing by James Regan)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.