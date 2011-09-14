BNP Paribas to sell 70 bln eur in risk-weighted assets

PARIS, Sept 14 France's top bank BNP Paribas announced a plan to sell 70 billion euros ($95.7 billion) of risk-weighted assets to help ease mounting investor fears about French bank leverage and funding, two days after smaller rival Societe Generale unveiled a similar plan.

French banks are fighting to restore confidence after suffering a sharp summertime sell-off on the stock market, driven by concerns they are too dependent on wholesale market funding and ill-equipped to cope with the fallout from a Greek debt default.

In a presentation posted on BNP's website on Wednesday, the bank said the asset sales would reduce its balance sheet by around 10 percent. The bank will also reduce its U.S. dollar funding needs by $60 billion by the end of 2012, it said. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Editing by James Regan)