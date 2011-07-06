BNP Paribas head says need to avoid Greek default

BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP announces pricing of public offering of 3.75 mln common units
* Says public offering of 3.75 million common units priced at $20.50/unit
PARIS, July 6 BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) chairman said on Wednesday that French and other European banks need to find a solution to the Greek debt crisis that will not cause ratings agencies to declare a default.
"We need to find a solution that avoids a default since that's the decision of the authorities," Michel Pebereau told BFM Radio in an interview.
He added that it was important to distinguish between the Greek debt issue and similar crises that are roiling Portugal as well as Ireland. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)
* Oritani Financial Corp announces 2nd quarter results and dividend
* Celgene Inc says Health Canada has expanded indication for REVLIMID in multiple myeloma