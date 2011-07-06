BNP Paribas head says need to avoid Greek default

PARIS, July 6 BNP Paribas' (BNPP.PA) chairman said on Wednesday that French and other European banks need to find a solution to the Greek debt crisis that will not cause ratings agencies to declare a default.

"We need to find a solution that avoids a default since that's the decision of the authorities," Michel Pebereau told BFM Radio in an interview.

He added that it was important to distinguish between the Greek debt issue and similar crises that are roiling Portugal as well as Ireland. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)