UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas sells 250 mln euros in Pargesa exchangeables

PARIS, March 14 BNP Paribas said on Thursday that it had sold 250 million euros ($323.74 million) in bonds exchangeable for existing bearer shares in Swiss investment vehicle Pargesa Holding.

BNP, France's No. 1 listed bank, earlier said it was launching an offering of up to 265 million euros of the exchangeable bonds, with the proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.

The bonds due September 2016 will pay a coupon of 0.25 percent per year, BNP said in a statement.

They will be exchangeable for shares at an initial exchange price of 61.71 euros.

BNP is acting as coordinator of the offering as well as joint bookrunner Commerzbank.

BNP did a similar exchangeables deal with Pergesa in September. ($1 = 0.7722 euros)