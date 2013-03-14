版本:
BNP Paribas launches exchangeable for Pargesa shares

PARIS, March 14 BNP Paribas said on Thursday that it was launching an offering of up to 265 million euros ($343 million) in bonds exchangeable for shares in Pargesa Holding.

The bonds due September 2016 will pay a coupon of between 0.0 and 0.375 percent per year, with the proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, BNP said in a statement.

(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
