BNP CEO denies contact with Qatar about investment

PARIS, Sept 22 BNP Paribas' chief executive denied on Thursday that the bank had been talking to the Gulf state of Qatar about a potential investment in what is France's largest listed bank, adding that the bank was adequately capitalised.

"I formally deny this," Baudouin Prot told BFM Radio in an interview, asked about reports the bank was seeking an investment from Qatar. "We have no particular contact because we don't need a capital increase," he said.

Prot added that any contact with Qatar's sovereign wealth fund consisted of "routine visits, nothing more."

(Reporting By Christian Plumb, Lionel Laurent and Leila Abboud; Editing by Catherine Bremer)