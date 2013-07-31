UPDATE 3-BNP Paribas plans Germany expansion after earnings fall

* To hire hundreds of staff, chase German deposits
* Q2 net income down 4.7 pct, a smaller-than-expected drop
* Italy loan losses, investment banking weakness weigh
* BNP seeing signs of improvement in Europe
* Not seeking acquisitions, "no need" to raise capital
By Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont
PARIS, July 31 French bank BNP Paribas
plans to expand in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, after cost
cuts failed to stem sliding quarterly earnings in flagging
markets like Italy.
The euro zone's biggest bank by market value will hire up to
500 staff and increase its annual revenue from German operations
to 1.5 billion euros ($1.99 billion) from 1.1 billion.
Germany is the euro zone's biggest market and one of its
most resilient economies, even though recent data has been
mixed, with the private sector expanding and unemployment
falling, but industrial data and exports weakening.
BNP will use its new online bank, "Hello Bank", to gather
deposits from retail customers. Germany's retail banking market
is dominated by Deutsche Postbank and Commerzbank,
while a few foreign banks, including ING, have a
limited presence.
It will also ramp up its existing corporate and investment
banking services, such as cash management and bond issues.
The timing may prove right as top lender Deutsche Bank
cuts back on risk and as other local banks
restructure.
"BNP is really under-represented in Germany. There is
potential for them in segments like small-to-medium-sized export
businesses, particularly towards Asia, or in providing financial
services to local savings banks," said Jean-Pierre Lambert,
analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.
BNP derives more than half its annual revenue from its
French, Italian and Belgian markets. But the euro zone's
economic problems are pushing the bank to chase growth in Asia
and the United States, as well as Germany, while stepping up
cost savings.
Although cost cuts helped bring expenses down in the second
quarter, they were not enough to avert a 4.7 percent drop in
quarterly net profit to 1.76 billion euros ($2.33 billion) due
to rising provisions for bad loans in Italy and weakness at its
investment bank. BNP's revenue fell 1.8 percent to 9.92 billion
euros.
Analysts had expected 1.51 billion euros in net profit and
9.84 billion in revenue.
BNP shares were up 1 percent at 48.32 euros by 0940 GMT.
BNP Chief Operating Officer Philippe Bordenave told Reuters
Insider there were signs of improvement in Europe but that they
would only fully become visible in the second half of 2013.
Commenting on the outlook for loan-loss provisions, he
added: "We are relatively confident as far as France and Belgium
are concerned ... in Italy, it may be somewhat more difficult."
Italy has been in recession since mid-2011 and its
government does not see a return to growth before the fourth
quarter of this year.
BNP is not seeking acquisitions and does not need to raise
capital as its balance sheet is "rock solid", Bordenave said.
"DIFFICULT" MARKETS
BNP's performance follows a mixed bag of European bank
results, with Britain's Barclays announcing a $9
billion cash call to meet tougher rules on risk and Deutsche
Bank promising a slew of asset sales.
BNP is one of the best capitalized banks in Europe, with a
core capital ratio of 10.4 percent and a core leverage ratio of
3.4 percent under tougher Basel III rules, above the minimum
required and slightly above the average.
But its corporate and investment bank has been singled out
as an area of underperformance by analysts. In the second
quarter, that division's pretax profit fell almost 40 percent,
hit by falling bond trading revenue and poor demand for
corporate banking in Europe.
By contrast, UBS' investment bank swung to a pretax profit
from a pretax loss in the quarter, with operating profit at the
division up almost a third. Deutsche Bank saw a 58 percent rise
in pretax profit at its trading and corporate banking unit.
BNP shares are up about 12 percent this year, giving the
bank a market capitalization of 59.4 billion euros. It has
underperformed rivals that have undergone more radical
restructuring such as France's Natixis and Credit
Agricole, and Switzerland's UBS.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
