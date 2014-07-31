U.S. fine tips BNP Paribas into second-quarter loss

* Underlying result beats expectations
* CFO: strong performance means clients not scared off
* First quarterly loss since 2008
PARIS, July 31 BNP Paribas turned in a
second-quarter loss on Thursday, reflecting the cost of an $8.95
billion fine for breaking U.S. sanctions, but the French bank
said its strong underlying result was a sign clients had not
been scared off by the affair.
The 4.317 billion euro ($5.78 billion) loss, its first since
the 2008 financial crisis, was the result of a 5.95 billion euro
charge for a fine that was announced on June 30.
BNP Paribas also pleaded guilty on two criminal charges and
accepted a ban on certain dollar clearing activities that takes
effect in January - all in a settlement with U.S. authorities
for breaking U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran over a
10-year period up to 2012.
It was the biggest fine to date for such violations and the
largest ever U.S. fine against a European bank - one of a series
of big fines handed out by U.S. prosecutors to the banking
industry in recent months.
The fine overshadowed an otherwise strong and better than
expected second quarter for France's top listed bank.
Its corporate and investment banking division turned in a
particularly strong performance, with revenue in its capital
markets division up 22 percent - a performance deemed noteworthy
by Chief Financial Officer Lars Machenil.
"If you reflect back, the majority of the elements related
to the comprehensive settlement announced on June 30 were in the
public domain as of June," he told Reuters Insider TV in an
interview.
"That basically reflects that the bank is solid and that
basically its clients have been supportive over that period.
They acknowledge that we regret what has happened, that we have
reached a settlement, and that in particular we have taken
remediation steps."
Excluding the charge, which came on top of the $1.1 billion
provision already taken for U.S. litigation earlier this year
and included a 200 million euro sum for remediation costs, BNP
Paribas' group net profit was 1.9 billion euros compared with a
mean analyst forecast of 1.53 billion according to
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
In the first quarter, net profit was 1.668 billion euros and
a year ago it was 1.765 billion.
Revenue fell 2.3 percent as the euro zone's fragile exit
from recession, record low interest rates and a fall in
fixed-income trading hit both retail and investment banking.
Machenil would not be drawn on the impact of the dollar
clearing ban, which takes effect in January and affects only
transactions in the oil and gas business which was behind the
sanctions-busting.
"That is on a sliver of our activities" he said. "It takes
time to set up, and that is why we have negotiated time to do
so."
Although the bank has settled, U.S. investigations are
continuing into what individuals at the bank may have done.
Machenil downplayed the potential for this to overshadow the
bank in future.
"The bank has reached a comprehensive settlement with the
U.S. authorities," he said. "As long as the bank performs all
the remediation steps, that basically settles the matter. For
all other elements I would have to refer you to the U.S.
authorities."
