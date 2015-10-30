CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas ups net income, scales back investment banking

(Corrects 9th para to remove reference to estimate of exposure
to energy and commodity business)
PARIS Oct 30 BNP Paribas reported a
better than expected rise in quarterly earnings, with a
scaling-back of its investment banking operations proving less
turbulent than at some European rivals.
The French bank said it had largely completed the downsizing
of its energy and commodity investment banking operations, which
face higher regulatory and compliance costs in the United
States.
BNP emerged relatively unscathed from the global financial
crisis and restructured its business following the acquisition
of Belgium's Fortis in 2009. It is betting on its diversified
business model where investment banking operations account for
no more than one third of allocated capital.
European banks, including Deutsche Bank and
Credit Suisse, are shrinking investment banking
activities as the industry struggles with tighter regulation and
economic uncertainty.
Deutsche Bank warned on Thursday of two tough years of
dividend cuts, pay restraint and thousands of job cuts, as part
of a wide-ranging overhaul of the company, while Credit Suisse
plans to raise cash from investors and cut costs.
BNP Paribas on Friday reported a 14.5 percent rise in net
income in the third quarter. Its shares were up 1.5 percent at
1032 GMT - paring some gains after a 3-percent rise at the
opening of the session.
"Publishing results after Deutsche is already a winning
case," a Paris-based analyst said.
BNP Paribas plans to present its new investment banking
strategy early next year, and is considering further cost cuts,
sources have told Reuters.
While the French lender said it had largely completed the
"reduction" of its energy and commodity business, it did not
give its precise current exposure to that sector.
The bank had been the leader in energy and commodities trade
finance for decades, but started to pull back following the
financial crisis and speeded up the process after a settlement
with U.S. authorities for sanctions violations.
BNP said third-quarter net income rose to 1.83 billion euros
($2.01 billion), supported by lower provisions, beating the
average of analyst estimates of 1.68 billion in a poll compiled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It raised its core equity tier 1 ratio by 10 basis points to
10.7 percent, taking into account a 45 percent dividend pay-out
for 2015.
Revenue rose 8.5 percent to 10.3 billion euros, broadly in
line with the poll average of 10.24 billion.
BNP fared better than the biggest U.S. banks on average in
trading activities during a quarter when worries about the
global impact of Chinese economic weakness weighed.
Revenue from equities trading grew 21 percent and was flat
in fixed income, compared with an 11 percent rise and a 19
percent drop respectively on average for U.S. banks, according
to Reuters calculations.
"With a steady set of numbers and in-line capital and
leverage ratio, we think the market should respond positively to
the results, given the turbulence shown by other European banks
so far," analysts at Citi wrote in a note.
($1 = 0.9109 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
James Regan, Jason Neely and Pravin Char)