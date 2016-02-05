UPDATE 3-BNP Paribas sets out cost cuts, reassures on capital

* To refocus on less capital intensive activities
* Sees scope to increase market share
* Aims to increase dividend payouts
By Maya Nikolaeva
PARIS, Feb 5 BNP Paribas pledged a
higher dividend payout and said its priority was to keep its
return on equity at 10 percent beyond 2016 after it announced
further cost cutting measures for its investment bank.
BNP said it had started to cut the investment bank balance
sheet earlier than European rivals and said it now hopes to win
market share as they play catch up.
Reporting annual results on Friday, it set out plans to cut
costs in corporate and institutional banking by a further 12
percent by 2019 to bolster profitability, and sought to reassure
investors about its capital buffers.
BNP said it will pull back from costly activities, such as
repo operations and market making in bond trading, and reinvest
part of the capital in securities services, transaction banking,
and advisory businesses.
It declined to give the impact on jobs, adding that its
"transformation plan" is in early stages.
Regulatory and compliance costs, and a previously announced
900 million euro ($1 billion) writedown on the value of its BNL
Italian unit, pushed fourth-quarter net income down 51.7 percent
to 665 million euros, undershooting the average of analyst
estimates of 845 million in a Reuters poll.
CAPITAL RATIO TARGET
BNP shares rose 2.1 percent to 41.85 euros by 1555 GMT.
BNP Paribas results come after some of Europe's biggest
banks, such as Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse
, posted full year losses and flagged tough times in
investment banking.
BNP Paribas shares have been trading at a discount to the
sector with a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 versus 7.31 for
Credit Suisse and 8.49 for HSBC, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
France's biggest bank sought to reassure investors with a
common equity tier one ratio target -- a key measure of
financial health -- of 12 percent by 2018 versus 10.9 percent at
the end of 2015.
"The level of CET 1 is a good sign for the continued gradual
increase in dividends," said Yohan Salleron, a fund manager at
Mandarine Gestion.
BNP Paribas chief executive office Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told
analysts on a conference call that "one should assume that the
payout ratio could go up", according to the new 2017-2020
strategic plan, that is currently in the works.
In 2016 the actual return on equity could come at 9-9.5
percent, the bank said.
Fourth-quarter revenue growth was slightly better than
expected, with corporate and institutional banking (CIB) revenue
up 8.4 percent, partly thanks to a sharp increase in derivatives
trading. Pretax income fell 9 percent, reflecting a rise in
regulatory costs.
"Unlike our competitors, we already deleveraged our CIB back
in 2011 and 2012," Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in
an interview on the bank's website.
($1 = 0.8936 euros)
(Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus and Sudi Kar-Gupta;
Editing by James Regan and Keith Weir)