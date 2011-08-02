UPDATE 2-BNP Paribas stung by Greece, revenues miss forecast

* Takes 534 mln euro hit from Greek bailout contribution
By Sarah White
PARIS, Aug 2 BNP Paribas fell short of
profit expectations for the second quarter on Tuesday as a hit
from its Greek exposure and sluggish growth in its retail
division outweighed a resilient showing in investment banking.
BNP Chief Executive Baudouin Prot, who will become chairman
in December when BNP Paribas veteran Jean-Laurent Bonnafe takes
over as CEO, maintained that loan loss provisions would fall
further this year, despite a 534 million euro ($768.3 million)
charge this quarter linked to Greece.
BNP Paribas has the biggest exposure to Greek sovereign
bonds among its French peers, at close to 5 billion euros. It
was a key player in coordinating the private sector Greek
bailout which resulted in the charge.
The bank said it held 2.3 billion euros of Greek bonds
maturing by the end of December 2020 and affected by its bailout
participation. It will take a 21 percent haircut on these,
meaning it will not recover their full value.
Prot said he was confident that a bailout plan being worked
on with banks and insurers exposed to the bonds would fall into
place swiftly, and that it was likely enough contributors would
sign up to make it work.
"There is already quite a number of major financial
institutions...that are going to tender their sovereign bonds to
the exchange," Prot said.
INVESTMENT BANKING RESILIENT
He rejected concerns that BNP Paribas's large exposure to
Italy, also in the limelight over its debt burden, would be
problematic and insisted the Greek charge was likely to be a
one-off occurrence.
BNP Paribas managed to curtail the fallout from a tough
three months for bond trading, performing better in this area
than rivals, and grew revenues in some of its key retail
networks, including in Italy.
Net income was lower than expected at 2.13 billion euros but
flat compared to the same period in 2010 and short of the 2.23
billion euros consensus prediction from analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Prot pointed to the Greek charge as the main foil.
But revenues, which came in at 10.9 billion euros, were also
weaker than forecast, falling short of the 11.2 billion euros
estimate average from an analyst poll by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
BNP shares edged 0.5 percent lower in low volume early trade
in Frankfurt.
BNP Paribas posted improved investment banking revenues,
which grew 5.7 percent from a year ago as the capital markets
business improved, despite a tough period for the sector.
Even though revenues missed forecasts, Prot said retail and
investment banking growth would help France's biggest listed
bank avoid the thousands of redundancies seen at rivals.
"We didn't go for the go-go hires peers did in the last few
quarters. If we didn't go for the go we didn't have to go for
the stop," Prot told Reuters Insider in an interview, adding
that costs were under control.
Britain's HSBC shocked on Monday when it announced
30,000 job cuts.
Mass redundancies are still a less common occurrence in the
French banking industry, however, given very high local barriers
to layoffs.
Fixed income earnings fell 12.2 percent, a much smaller drop
than for many rivals. The bank still saw a slowdown elsewhere,
however, including in financing.
Its investment solutions division, which houses its wealth
management business, also grew, with revenues rising 6.8 percent
compared to a year ago.
The bank said its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 9.6 percent, up
from 8.4 percent a year ago, as Prot rejected the need for the
bank to raise additional capital.
