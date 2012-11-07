BNP Paribas beats Q3 expectations, boosts capital

PARIS Nov 7 French bank BNP Paribas posted forecast-beating third-quarter results on the back of strong capital-markets trading and a drop in euro zone losses, helping it meet balance-sheet targets ahead of schedule.

France's No. 1 bank said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit had more than doubled to 1.32 billion euros ($1.69 billion) from 541 million in the same period a year ago. The mean of 10 analyst estimates was 1.18 billion.

BNP said its closely watched core capital ratio under tougher Basel III rules stood at 9.5 percent at end-September, a fresh high that puts it ahead of rivals like UBS and Bank of America sooner than expected. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)