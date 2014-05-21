US may seek more than $5 bln in BNP settlement - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Laureate Education says Istanbul Bilgi University receives audit results
* Laureate Education Inc- on April 18 Istanbul Bilgi University received from Yök results of annual audit - SEC filing
May 21 U.S. authorities are seeking more than $5 billion from BNP Paribas SA to settle federal and state investigations into the French lender's dealings with sanctioned countries, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Discussions about the penalty amount are continuing and the final amount could change, the report said. (r.reuters.com/tac59v)
BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, was in talks with U.S. authorities to pay more than $3 billion to resolve probes into whether it violated U.S. sanctions on Iran, Sudan and other countries, Reuters reported last week citing people familiar with the matter.
The bank warned last month it faced fines in excess of $1.1 billion over the matter, but declined to provide a specific number.
The probes are being conducted by the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, the U.S. Treasury Department, the Manhattan District Attorney's office, and the New York Department of Financial Services.
The settlement could be announced as early as next month, the Bloomberg report said.
BNP Paribas, the U.S. authorities were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Laureate Education Inc- on April 18 Istanbul Bilgi University received from Yök results of annual audit - SEC filing
LONDON, April 19 Activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors said a strategic plan put forward by Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel at an investor day on Wednesday was "incomplete" given the firm's lack of engagement with U.S. suitor PPG.
LONDON, April 19 A report by the British government auditor said the UK is losing up to 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion) a year in value added tax (VAT) because of fraud or error by sellers using online marketplaces eBay and Amazon.