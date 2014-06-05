UPDATE 1-NY bank regulator wants BNP Paribas COO Courcel out - source

(Adds details, background)

By Karen Freifeld

WASHINGTON, June 5 New York's banking regulator has asked one of BNP Paribas's chief operating officers to leave as part of a settlement involving sanctions violations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

BNP Paribas COO Georges Chodron de Courcel is among more than a dozen employees targeted by banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, the person said.

Courcel's departure is likely, the person added.

Lawsky has been seeking to terminate employees as part of negotiations to resolve the French bank's improperly stripping identifying information from transactions processed through New York on behalf of Sudan and other sanctioned entities, sources have said.

At least two senior executives are among the dozen or so employees, sources have said.

Spokeswomen for the bank and the regulator declined to comment.

Another person familiar with the matter said the bank is not considering executive departures as a result of negotiations.

Courcel, 64, has spent decades at BNP Paribas, beginning in corporate banking in 1972 and advancing through leadership positions in equity research, asset management and capital markets, according to his biography on the bank's website.

He has been chief operating officer of BNP since June 2003, overseeing corporate and investment banking, the website said.

Courcel is one of three chief operating officers at the bank, according to the website.

Lawsky is one of numerous authorities involved in the probe of the bank. U.S. prosecutors also have been pushing the bank to plead guilty to criminal charges as part of a resolution, sources have said.

In addition, a settlement also includes the possibility of a fine of around $10 billion, sources familiar with negotiations have said.

Lawsky has said he would not revoke BNP Paribas's license to operate in New York if the bank faced other stiff penalties, such as the terminations and a possible suspension of dollar-clearing. (Additional reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and Matthieu Protard in Paris; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)