UPDATE 1-NY bank regulator wants BNP Paribas COO Courcel out - source

(Adds details, background)
By Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON, June 5 New York's banking regulator
has asked one of BNP Paribas's chief operating officers to leave
as part of a settlement involving sanctions violations,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
BNP Paribas COO Georges Chodron de Courcel is among more
than a dozen employees targeted by banking regulator Benjamin
Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of Financial
Services, the person said.
Courcel's departure is likely, the person added.
Lawsky has been seeking to terminate employees as part of
negotiations to resolve the French bank's improperly stripping
identifying information from transactions processed through New
York on behalf of Sudan and other sanctioned entities, sources
have said.
At least two senior executives are among the dozen or so
employees, sources have said.
Spokeswomen for the bank and the regulator declined to
comment.
Another person familiar with the matter said the bank is not
considering executive departures as a result of negotiations.
Courcel, 64, has spent decades at BNP Paribas, beginning in
corporate banking in 1972 and advancing through leadership
positions in equity research, asset management and capital
markets, according to his biography on the bank's website.
He has been chief operating officer of BNP since June 2003,
overseeing corporate and investment banking, the website said.
Courcel is one of three chief operating officers at the
bank, according to the website.
Lawsky is one of numerous authorities involved in the probe
of the bank. U.S. prosecutors also have been pushing the bank to
plead guilty to criminal charges as part of a resolution,
sources have said.
In addition, a settlement also includes the possibility of a
fine of around $10 billion, sources familiar with negotiations
have said.
Lawsky has said he would not revoke BNP Paribas's license to
operate in New York if the bank faced other stiff penalties,
such as the terminations and a possible suspension of
dollar-clearing.
(Additional reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and
