NY bank regulator wants BNP Paribas COO Courcel out - source

| WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 New York's banking regulator
has asked one of BNP Paribas's
chief operating officers to leave as part of a settlement over
sanctions violations, according to a person familiar with the
matter.
BNP Paribas COO Georges Chodron de Courcel was targeted by
banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's
Department of Financial Services, the person said.
Courcel is one of more than a dozen employees Lawsky has
been seeking to terminate as part of a settlement over
violations of sanctions involving Sudan and other countries, the
person said.
Spokeswomen for the bank and the regulator declined to
comment.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)