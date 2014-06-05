版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 6日 星期五 03:20 BJT

NY bank regulator wants BNP Paribas COO Courcel out - source

| WASHINGTON, June 5

WASHINGTON, June 5 New York's banking regulator has asked one of BNP Paribas's chief operating officers to leave as part of a settlement over sanctions violations, according to a person familiar with the matter.

BNP Paribas COO Georges Chodron de Courcel was targeted by banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, the person said.

Courcel is one of more than a dozen employees Lawsky has been seeking to terminate as part of a settlement over violations of sanctions involving Sudan and other countries, the person said.

Spokeswomen for the bank and the regulator declined to comment. (Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐