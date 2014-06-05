Eurogroup head: U.S. fines for European banks "much too high"

LONDON, June 5 The head of the group of euro zone finance ministers hit out on Thursday at the size of the fines being imposed on European banks by U.S. authorities, calling them "over-excessive" and "much too high".

France's biggest bank BNP Paribas is facing a possible $10 billion-plus fine from the U.S. Justice Department over allegations that the French bank evaded U.S. sanctions against Iran and other countries for years.

Speaking at an IIF conference, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem echoed French outrage at the proposed size of the penalty.

"If you look at the fines the U.S. is putting on banks, a debate that is going on as we speak, I think that would certainly create a lot of nervousness," Dijsselbloem said.

"Those fines are over-excessive, I think they are much too high and they are not healthy at all."

French President Francois Hollande has said he will raise the possible BNP Paribas fine when he meets U.S. counterpart Barack Obama later. On Tuesday France warned the a move could hurt European transatlantic free-trade talks. (Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)