UPDATE 3-Obama deflects French pressure to intervene in BNP dispute

By Karen Freifeld and Yann Le Guernigou
NEW YORK/PARIS, June 5 President Barack Obama
dismissed on Thursday any prospect that he might intervene to
help BNP Paribas bank, which risks losing one of its
most senior executives over U.S. allegations of sanctions
busting.
New York banking regulator Benjamin Lawsky is pushing the
French bank to sever ties with Chief Operating Officer Georges
Chordron de Courcel as part of a settlement with U.S.
authorities the allegations, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
France's largest listed bank would also need to pay
penalties that may top $10 billion, sources have said, and
temporarily halt parts of its business in America.
French President Francois Hollande has stepped up his
defence of the lender, describing the possible penalty as
"disproportionate," while his government has invoked wider
economic concerns and linked the dispute to trade talks.
Obama, who dined with Hollande at a Paris restaurant on
Thursday evening, said that decisions on any prosecution in such
cases lay solely with the U.S. Justice Department.
"The tradition of the United States is that the president
does not meddle in prosecutions," he told reporters in Brussels.
"I do not pick up the phone and tell the attorney general
how to prosecute cases that have been brought. I do not push for
settlements of cases that have been brought. Those are decisions
that are made by an independent Department of Justice."
U.S. authorities are seeking the penalties for an alleged
breach of sanctions via money transfers involving countries
including Iran, Sudan and Syria. U.S. authorities are also
seeking a criminal conviction for the company, sources have
said.
Courcel, 64, is one of three chief operating officers listed
on BNP's website. He started at the bank in 1972, and has been
chief operating officer since June 2003, overseeing corporate
and investment banking and investment solutions.
Hollande's aides said the president raised the issue with
Obama "in detail" during the dinner before ceremonies marking
the 70th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings in
northern France. He also wrote to the White House on the issue
in April, and has discussed it by telephone.
Hollande, speaking to reporters after a G7 summit in
Brussels on Wednesday, said he accepted that the U.S. justice
system was independent but "at the same time we have a
relationship between the United States and France, a
partnership, and nothing should be allowed to compromise that."
The penalties "could have economic and financial
consequences across the euro zone," he said.
TRADE TALKS
Arnaud Montebourg, France's outspoken economy minister, told
Europe 1 radio on Thursday the issue would "obviously cause many
problems between the two governments."
"Whatever the guilt, the death penalty is not acceptable for
any business," he said.
Obama has made reducing trade and regulatory barriers
between the United States and Europe a policy priority, and the
two sides are negotiating a trade deal known as the
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, or TTIP.
But French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said that the spat
about BNP could hamper the talks on the trade deal. "This could
affect the ongoing talks on the free-trade treaty," he said in
an interview with Le Monde daily.
Concern is growing in Europe about the scale of U.S. fines
such as the one BNP Paribas may face. Credit Suisse
pleaded guilty earlier this year to helping Americans evade
taxes and agreed to pay $2.5 billion.
The head of the group of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, also criticised the size of such penalties.
"If you look at the fines the U.S. is putting on banks, a
debate that is going on as we speak, I think that would
certainly create a lot of nervousness," Dijsselbloem, who is
Eurogroup president, said on Thursday in London.
"Those fines are over-excessive, I think they are much too
high and they are not healthy at all," he said.
Hollande's comments about a wider euro zone impact follow
the intervention of European Banking Authority chairman Andrea
Enria on Wednesday.
Enria told Reuters the rising penalties faced by some
lenders had become a concern generally for regulators, and
should be factored into this year's "stress test" of banks'
financial health.
BNP has declined to comment on any details of discussions
but has said it is in talks with U.S. authorities about "certain
U.S. dollar payments involving countries, persons and entities
that could have been subject to economic sanctions."
The bank has set aside $1.1 billion for a fine, but told
shareholders the penalty could be far higher than that. It has
also said it has improved control processes to ensure such
mistakes do not occur again.
