BNP got high-level 2006 warnings on sanctions busting - report

PARIS, June 13 French bank BNP Paribas
was warned in 2006 by a high-ranking U.S. Treasury official and
in three reports by legal experts that it risked being penalised
for breaking U.S. sanctions, according to Le Monde newspaper.
Since France's biggest bank flagged the risk of a big fine
in February this year, sources close to the affair have said it
ignored early warnings of the risks it faced. They pointed out
that the alleged offending transactions being investigated by
U.S. authorities continued until 2009.
The French newspaper's report, written as talks accelerate
towards a possible $10 billion fine and other penalties, said
Stuart Levey, then the U.S. Treasury Under Secretary for
Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, made a visit to Paris in
September 2006.
The paper, drawing on the findings of its own investigation,
said Levey met the bank's top officials, including Baudoin Prot,
who has since become chairman, in its boardroom.
Levey was there not to talk about the legal risks, but to
warn the bank to be vigilant, citing the names of a number of
blacklisted Iranian banks, the Le Monde report said.
U.S. President George Bush had called Iran part of an "Axis
of Evil" and wanted European banks to stop working there. Levey
took the same "clear" message to other European banks, Le Monde
reported.
A second set of warnings also came in 2006, the report said,
this time from legal experts, after ABN Amro was fined $40
million for breaking sanctions against Iran and Libya in January
of that year.
Until that point, lawyers Cleary Gottlieb had assured BNP
Paribas it was not at risk as long as it operated outside U.S.
territory, Le Monde said. However the ABN Amro fine was a first
- covering transactions done outside the United States. After
it, Cleary Gottlieb changed its advice to say there was a risk
in certain cases. Two other expert reports commissioned by the
bank came to a similar conclusion.
BNP Paribas was not immediately available to comment on the
Le Monde report.
The bank has said publicly only that it is in discussions
with U.S. authorities about "certain U.S. dollar payments
involving countries, persons and entities that could have been
subject to economic sanctions".
It has set aside $1.1 billion for the fine but told
shareholders it could be far higher than that. Last month it
also said it had improved control processes to ensure such
mistakes did not occur again.
The suggestion that Prot had a personal warning from the
U.S. Treasury puts a new focus of attention on him after the
bank announced the departure of chief operating officer Georges
Chodron de Courcel on Thursday.
U.S. authorities - five of them in all including the New
York financial regulator - are investigating whether BNP evaded
U.S. sanctions between 2002 and 2009. Sources familiar with the
matter say they are trying to establish whether the bank
stripped out identifying information from wire transfers so they
could pass through the U.S. financial system without raising red
flags.
