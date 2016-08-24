MOVES-BNP Paribas Investment hires business development head

Aug 24 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management unit of Europe's BNP Paribas Group, said it named Claus Hecher head of business development for Germany, Austria and German-speaking areas of Switzerland.

Claus, who will take up his new role on Sept 1, will be based in Munich and will focus on the firms' exchange traded fund (ETF) and indexed solutions franchise.

He will report to Isabelle Bourcier, head of ETF and indexed fund activities. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)