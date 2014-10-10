MOVES-BNP Paribas Investment Partners names head of pension fund segment

Oct 10 BNP Paribas Investment Partners (BNPP IP), the asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA, has appointed Susan Gostick as the head of its pension fund segment for its institutional business line.

Gostick will be responsible for developing BNPP IP's growth in pensions in major markets globally and will be based in London.

Gostick joins from Newton Investment Management, an arm of Bank of New York Mellon Corp, where she was the head of institutional relationship management since 2009. Gostick has more than 20 years' experience in the asset management and pensions sector, including working for Lazard Asset Management, Merrill Lynch Investment Management and Noble Lowndes. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)