New Issue-Bank of Nova Scotia sells $1.35 bln notes

Oct 3 Bank of Nova Scotia on Wednesday
sold $1.35 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup,
J.P. Morgan and Scotia were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: BNS

AMT $1.35 BLN   COUPON 0.75 PCT    MATURITY    10/09/2015 
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.997   FIRST PAY   04/09/2013
MOODY'S Aa1     YIELD 0.751 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/09/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 45 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH AA-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

