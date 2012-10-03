New Issue-Bank of Nova Scotia sells $1.35 bln notes

Oct 3 Bank of Nova Scotia on Wednesday sold $1.35 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Scotia were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BNS AMT $1.35 BLN COUPON 0.75 PCT MATURITY 10/09/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.997 FIRST PAY 04/09/2013 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 0.751 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/09/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 45 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A