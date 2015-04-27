REFILE-Axle test might have averted North Dakota oil train crash -NTSB

(Refiles to correct spelling of Axle in headline)
By Edward McAllister and Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, April 27 A more stringent inspection
of old tank car axles might have prevented an explosive BNSF
train collision in Casselton, North Dakota, in December 2013,
according to documents posted by the National Transportation
Safety Board on Monday.
In a letter to the Association of American Railroads (AAR)
dated April 7, 2014, the NTSB said tests carried out by BNSF on
its train car axles might have missed internal faults that more
thorough examinations would have detected. The NTSB recommends
that railroads use ultrasonic tests for all second hand axles.
The letter was originally posted in an NTSB database last
year, but was republished on Monday as part of a package of
documents relating to an 15-month investigation into the
accident. The incident occurred when a train carrying crude oil
collided with a derailed BNSF grain train, causing a huge
explosion. No one was hurt in the blast.
BNSF did carry out the required tests in April 2010.
However, had the axles undergone ultrasonic testing "the
internal material defect would likely have been found and the
axle would not have been allowed to return to service," the NTSB
said.
The NTSB recommended that testing on second hand axles
should be "specifically designed to locate internal material
defects in axles."
The safety recommendation is the only one to come from the
ongoing NTSB investigation into the accident, which stoked a
debate about the safety of transporting oil by rail.
Berkshire Hathaway-owned BNSF was not immediately able to
provide a response.
While the NTSB is yet to draw any conclusions from its
investigation, the letter shows the federal body considers the
faulty axel on the derailed grain train to be a likely cause of
the accident. Since the accident's immediate aftermath, federal
investigators have focused on a broken axle found at the scene.
A few weeks after the accident, the AAR advised its members
that an identical model of axel was involved in two recent
derailments and urged them to take them out of service and
return them to the manufacturer, Pennsylvania-based Standard
Steel, according to other documents posted Monday.
There were 43 such axles believed to be in service, the AAR
said. Once returned, the axles were to be tested and the results
provided to the AAR.
The AAR referred all questions about the recall to Standard
Steel. Standard Steel did not return calls for comment on
Monday.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister. Editing by Andre Grenon)