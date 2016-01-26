BNSF announces 2016 capex of $4.3 bln vs. $5.8 bln in 2015

CHICAGO Jan 26 NO. 2 U.S. railroad BNSF, which is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Tuesday it plans capital expenditures of $4.3 billion in 2016, down 26 percent from the $5.8 billion it spent in 2015.

The news comes at a time when the U.S. railroad industry is grappling with a freight recession due to falling commodity prices and North America's manufacturers appear at risk of an industrial recession. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernard Orr)