Berkshire's BNSF to test using natural gas to power locomotives -WSJ

March 5 Top U.S. railroad BNSF Railway Co, one
of the largest users of diesel fuel in the United States, plans
to test using natural gas to power its locomotives this year,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
BNSF Railway, owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
, was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday
evening.
If successful, the experiment could weaken oil's dominance
as a transportation fuel and provide a new outlet for the glut
of cheap natural gas in North America, the paper said in its
online edition.
"This could be a transformational event for our railroad,"
BNSF Chief Executive Matt Rose told the Journal.
Shifting to natural gas would "rank right up there" with the
industry's historic transition away from steam engines last
century, he told the newspaper.
BNSF is the second-biggest user of diesel in the United
States after the U.S. Navy, the paper said citing the company's
estimates.