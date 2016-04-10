Human error caused train derailment, BNSF says - LaCrosse Tribune

版本:
April 10 Human error caused the November train derailment that sent more than 20,000 gallons (75,710 liters) of ethanol into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin, according to an article in the LaCrosse Tribune, citing a report filed by BNSF Railway.

In report on the Nov. 7 accident filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, BNSF said a train operator applied the dynamic brakes too quickly, causing the 24 cars to jump the tracks, the newspaper reported.

The derailment near Alma, Wisconsin, is under investigation by the Federal Railroad Administration. There were no injuries reported in the accident. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

