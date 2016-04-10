Human error caused train derailment, BNSF says - LaCrosse Tribune

April 10 Human error caused the November train
derailment that sent more than 20,000 gallons (75,710 liters) of
ethanol into the Mississippi River in Wisconsin, according to an
article in the LaCrosse Tribune, citing a report filed by BNSF
Railway.
In report on the Nov. 7 accident filed with the Federal
Railroad Administration, BNSF said a train operator applied the
dynamic brakes too quickly, causing the 24 cars to jump the
tracks, the newspaper reported.
The derailment near Alma, Wisconsin, is under investigation
by the Federal Railroad Administration. There were no injuries
reported in the accident.
