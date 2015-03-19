版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 23:28 BJT

BNY Mellon nears $700-plus million forex cases settlement - source

March 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp is nearing an agreement to pay just over $700 million to settle lawsuits involving foreign exchange services, including cases by New York state and federal authorities that claim the bank overcharged pension funds and other clients, according to a person familiar with the probe. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Christian Plumb)

