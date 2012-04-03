UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon pressured to have independent chairman

BOSTON, April 3 Bank of New York Mellon Corp
is under pressure to take the chairman's title from Chief
Executive Gerald Hassell, following client defections and lost
revenue over allegations of foreign exchange fraud.
In a letter to BNY Mellon shareholders, CtW Investment Group
urged investors to vote for an independent chairman at the
company's April 10 annual meeting. CtW represents pension funds
that own an estimated 6 million shares in the custody bank,
which accounts for less than a 1 percent stake.
"We are urging support for the shareholder proposal calling
for an independent chairman of the board at Bank of New York
Mellon," CtW said in a letter filed with U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
"Ensuring independent leadership of the board is vitally
important in light of the numerous lawsuits filed against the
company alleging fraud in its foreign exchange business in an
amount up to $2 billion," CtW added.
BNY Mellon has denied any wrongdoing in the forex cases.
New York-based BNY Mellon, the world's largest custody bank,
has about 1.2 billion shares outstanding. Its board of directors
has urged shareholders to vote against the proposal. Under
company bylaws, the board has said the powers of the chairman
are limited and can also be exercised by the board.
CtW said the proposal already has the support of
Institutional Shareholder Services, a leading proxy advisor
firm. Trowel Trades S&P 500 Index Fund, which holds about 26,724
shares of BNY Mellon's stock, put forward the proposal.
CtW Executive Chairman William Patterson said appointing an
independent chairman is a necessary first step in "ensuring more
proactive oversight of these legal risks and stemming any
further loss of faith by clients."