MOVES-BNY Mellon Investment Management hires Olivier Cassin

Oct 17 BNY Mellon Investment Management appointed Olivier Cassin as head of institutional distribution, Europe.

Cassin joins from Lyxor Asset Management and will report to Matt Oomen, head of international distribution, BNY Mellon Investment Management said on Monday.

BNY Mellon Investment Management, a unit of Bank of New York , is a multi-boutique asset manager with $1.7 trillion in assets under management. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru)

