MOVES-BNY Mellon names Jeff McCarthy as CEO of exchange traded funds

Jan 13 Investment management firm BNY Mellon appointed Jeff McCarthy to the newly created role of chief executive of exchange traded funds.

McCarthy joins from Nasdaq, where he was vice president and head of exchange traded product listings.

At BNY Mellon, he will report to Frank LaSalla, chief executive of global structured products and alternative investment services business. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
