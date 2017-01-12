版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 04:27 BJT

MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Nasdaq executive to head ETF business

Jan 12 BNY Mellon on Thursday named Jeff McCarthy to the newly created role of chief executive officer, exchange-traded funds.

McCarthy joins from Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc, where he was vice president and head of exchange-traded product listings & trading.

He will report to Frank LaSalla, chief executive officer of BNY Mellon's global structured products and alternative investment services business, the company said. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐