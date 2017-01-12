MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Nasdaq executive to head ETF business

Jan 12 BNY Mellon on Thursday named Jeff
McCarthy to the newly created role of chief executive officer,
exchange-traded funds.
McCarthy joins from Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq
Inc, where he was vice president and head of
exchange-traded product listings & trading.
He will report to Frank LaSalla, chief executive officer of
BNY Mellon's global structured products and alternative
investment services business, the company said.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)