MOVES-BNY Mellon hires Nasdaq executive to head ETF business

Jan 12 BNY Mellon on Thursday named Jeff McCarthy to the newly created role of chief executive officer, exchange-traded funds.

McCarthy joins from Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc, where he was vice president and head of exchange-traded product listings & trading.

He will report to Frank LaSalla, chief executive officer of BNY Mellon's global structured products and alternative investment services business, the company said. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)