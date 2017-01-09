CORRECTED-MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management promotes Michael Silane to regional managing director

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares firm, dollar and U.S. bond yields slip after Fed
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Michael Silane was promoted, and paragraph 2 to say he joined in 2003)
Jan 6 BNY Mellon Wealth Management promoted Michael Silane to regional managing director for portfolio management in the Southwest U.S.
Silane, who joined BNY Mellon in 2003 from Bank of America, will work with six portfolio teams across the region on investment and wealth planning.
Silane will report to Shannon Kennedy, president for Southwest U.S. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 A California-based workers advocacy group released a report on Wednesday saying that Tesla Inc data showed its workers have been injured at a rate a third higher than the auto industry average.