UPDATE 1-BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct on lower costs

(Adds details)
Jan 19 Bank of New York Mellon Corp said
on Thursday fourth-quarter profit increased 29.04 percent as
expenses fell and net interest revenue rose.
The world's largest custodian bank's net income attributable
to common shareholders rose to $822 million in the three months
ended Dec. 31 from $637 million a year ago.
Excluding items, BNY Mellon earned 77 cents per share, in
line with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 1.75 percent to $3.79 billion but missed
analysts' average estimate of $3.85 billion.
Provision for credit losses fell 95.7 percent to $7 million.
Revenue from interest rose nearly 9.3 percent to $831
million, driven by increase in interest rates and impact of
interest rate hedging activities, the bank said.
The bank, which counts big institutional investors as its
bread-and-butter clients, said non-interest expenses dropped 2.3
percent to $2.63 billion, helped by lower staff expenses.
Assets under management was $1.65 trillion as of Dec. 31,
lower than $1.72 trillion as of Sept. 30.
The custodian bank, whose shares were unchanged in premarket
trade, rose 29.21 percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)