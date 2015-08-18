版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 19日 星期三 00:12 BJT

BNY Mellon to pay $14.8 mln to settle U.S. SEC bribery charges

WASHINGTON Aug 18 Bank of New York Mellon Corp will pay $14.8 million to settle charges it violated federal bribery laws by providing student internships to family members of government officials affiliated with a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund, U.S. regulators said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the bank failed to evaluate the family members through its "highly competitive internship program" with "stringent" standards, and the people it hired did not meet the criteria usually required.

The bank is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐