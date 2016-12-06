版本:
MOVES-BNY Mellon Wealth Management hires new wealth director

Dec 6 BNY Mellon Wealth Management has named Jamie Raiser-Umberger as wealth director in its Boca Raton office, serving the South Florida market.

Raiser-Umberger, who joined BNY Mellon in October, was earlier vice-president and wealth adviser at First Niagara Private Client Services for five years. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)

